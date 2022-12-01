Swedish police make large drug seizure in Stockholm area

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say they have seized around 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of narcotics in Stockholm, with a total street value of about 80 million kronor ($7.6 million). Three men have been arrested on suspicion of serious drug offences in connection with Saturday’s raid in Tyreso, south of the Swedish capital. Police said they carried out a house search in another case. That investigation led officers to an address in Tyreso where the large quantity of narcotics was found in a storage room in an apartment building. The deputy chief of the Stockholm city police area, said the seizure of 260 kilograms (573 pounds) of amphetamine was the largest seizure of the drug to date in the capital area.No further information was available.

