White House state dinner draws names from fashion, biz, pols
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner is drawing some big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was the first to arrive. He was followed later by Gov. John Carney, representing Biden’s home state of Delaware. Other names on the official guest list belonged to late-night TV talk-show host Stephen Colbert, “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, actors Jennifer Garner, Ariana DeBose and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The 300 invited guests passed through the White House before heading outside to a heated party tent on the South Lawn.