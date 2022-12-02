Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Distaste for Herschel Walker appears to be bolstering Democratic enthusiasm for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Tuesday runoff. Criticism of Walker is often top-of-mind for Warnock supporters. They frequently say they believe Walker is in over his head, lured into the race by former President Donald Trump or other Republicans. Republicans voters are more likely to say they’re motivated by dislike of President Joe Biden’s administration and Warnock’s support of Biden’s policies. Warnock and other Democrats have been playing up the idea that Walker could disgrace Georgia. Even some Walker voters say they are uneasy about his qualifications and past acts.

