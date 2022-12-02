Mamie King-Chalmers, woman in civil rights photo, dies at 81

DETROIT (AP) — Civil rights activist Mamie King-Chalmers has died in Detroit at the age of 81. As a young Black woman, she appeared in an iconic photograph about civil rights struggles in Alabama in 1963. King-Chalmers was one of three Black people forced to brace themselves against a building while being blasted with water from a firehose in Birmingham. The famous photo by Charles Moore appeared in Life magazine. Years later, King-Chalmers recalled how she was attending a protest in a Birmingham park that day when her group was confronted by police and dogs. She said in 2013 that her hearing was damaged by the force of the water.

