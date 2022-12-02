Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 6600 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck travelling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. According to photos of the bust, the coconut husks had been neatly split in half, and re-assembled with plastic bags of fentanyl pills inside. The road eventually leads to the border town of Sonoyta, across the border from Lukeville, Arizona.