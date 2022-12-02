US cancels trip by LGBTQ envoy to Indonesia after objection

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States has canceled a trip to Indonesia by a special envoy on LGBTQ rights after the country’s most influential Islamic group objected to the visit. Special envoy Jessica Stern was to have visited Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia. The Indonesian Ulema Council issued a statement on Friday saying the visit would harm the country’s religious and cultural values. The council often issues fatwas, or edicts, including rulings against smoking and yoga. Though not legally binding, many devoted Muslims follow such decrees because ignoring them is considered a sin. The U.S. ambassador says the decision to cancel the visit was made after consulting with the Indonesian government.

