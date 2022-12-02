Writers: Russian attacks seek ‘erasure’ of Ukrainian culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers’ organization PEN have claimed that Russian troops in Ukraine are deliberately attacking the country’s museums, libraries and other cultural institutions. They said in a report issued on Friday that “culture is not collateral damage in the war against Ukraine; it’s a target, a central pillar of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for the war.” PEN cited Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture as saying that 529 “cultural heritage and cultural institutions” have been destroyed or damaged since the war started on Feb. 24. PEN Ukraine said it has documented 31 civilian writers, artists and other cultural workers killed in Russian attacks this year

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.