IS claims attack at Pakistan embassy that wounded guard

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for last week’s shooting at the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in which the head of the mission escaped unharmed but a guard was wounded. In a brief statement late Saturday, IS claimed two of its fighters attacked “the renegade Pakistani ambassador and his guards” while they were in the embassy’s yard. It said they wounded a guard and inflicted damage to the building. It gave no further details. Friday’s assault in the Afghan capital Kabul wounded a guard who belongs to the military’s commando unit. But the mission’s chief was unharmed. The attack came amid rising tensions between the South Asian neighbors.

