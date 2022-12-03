Strong quake shakes main Indonesia island; no tsunami alert

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing panic and sending people into the streets. There are no immediate reports of casualties and official say there’s no danger of a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake Saturday at magnitude 5.7 and said it was centered about 11 miles southeast of Banjar, a city between West Java and Central Java provinces. It struck at a depth of 70 miles. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java’s Cianjur city. The latest quake caused high-rises in Jakarta to sway for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations, sending streams of people into the streets.

