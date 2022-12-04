1,700 dead seals found on Russia’s Caspian coast

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say that about 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan say that it’s still unclear what caused the animals’ death, but they likely died of natural reasons. Regional officials initially said that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but on Sunday the head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center put the number at 1,700 in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency. Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn’t immediately spot any pollutants.

