FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA official Arsène Wenger has taken a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar. He says they lacked focus for their first games. The former Arsenal manager says teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus on the competition and “not on political demonstration.” He did not specify which teams he was talking about while speaking during an analysis of group games at a FIFA-hosted media event. Denmark and Germany both under-performed in their first games and did not reach the round of 16. They were among seven European teams who wanted their captains to wear an anti-discrimination armband.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.