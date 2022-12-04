OPEC+ oil producers face uncertainty over Russian sanctions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil prices are down, and demand is lagging. It’s a problem for the OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing countries, which is scheduled to decide Sunday how much oil to ship to the global economy. There’s a lot of uncertainty about how much oil global commerce is going to need. China is having more trouble with COVID-19 and there are fears of recessions in the U.S. and Europe. On top of that, there’s uncertainty over the impact of new Western sanctions on Russian oil over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts say oil ministers from countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia could make a cut or leave things unchanged.

