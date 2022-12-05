5 killed in bar shooting in Mexican resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five men were have been gunned down in a bar in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Prosecutors said the attack occurred Monday. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital. Three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack. Acapulco’s reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. No longer popular among international tourists, Acapulco remains a main get-away for Mexico City residents. But even that market took a hit over the weekend, when there were reports of robbery attempts on the main highway linking the resort to the capital.

