Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials have announced that women boxers will be able to compete officially after decades of restrictions. The news sparked excitement in women boxers who have spent years fighting to be recognized. “I have a new hope for life, because my life has changed. From now on, I’m going to focus solely on boxing,” said 22-year-old boxer Giselle Bello Garcia. Cuba is known worldwide for boxing, home to many legendary male boxers and owner of a dozens of Olympic medals in the sport. But the island has also sparked controversy by not allowing women to compete.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.