Dozens killed as mudslide swallows their bus in Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — A mudslide has buried a bus and two other vehicles in central Colombia, killing at least 27 people and trapping others. More than 70 search-and-rescue workers are trying to reach the survivors in the wreckage. The mudslide late Sunday divided a highway in two in the town of Pueblo Rico in Risaralda, in central-west Colombia. President Gustavo Petro confirmed the death toll and said the bodies of three children have been found so far. Several others have been rescued and hospitalized. The public bus was carrying more than 20 people. Colombia’s national emergency management agency said mudslides followed heavy rains caused by the La Niña weather phenomenon.

