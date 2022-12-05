Pakistan army: 5 militants, soldier killed in shootout in NW

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The military says security forces have raided a militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed five insurgents and a soldier. A military statement Monday said the shootout happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It did not say when the fighting took place or provide details about the slain alleged militants. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, said their fighters killed a soldier following a raid by troops on their hideouts in the district of North Waziristan. The group said it foiled the military raid but didn’t say whether it suffered any casualties. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.