Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle. Officials say the shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger. The police chief says the the suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and pointed it at the officer, who opened fire. The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect did not fire his weapon. The incident is under investigation.

