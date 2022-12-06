David Tennant says series on Litvinenko poisoning is timely

LONDON (AP) — David Tennant remembers seeing in the news the image of Alexander Litvinenko lying in a hospital bed. It’s a photograph the actor has re-created, with support from make-up artists, prosthetic professionals and the art department, for his title role in “Litvinenko.” The four-episode miniseries written by George Kay follows the investigation into what happened after the former KGB agent and Russia critic was killed by poisoning in 2006. Tennant says those involved with the series were motivated to get it right and felt the “weight of responsibility” of recent history. Tennant will also soon be returning to his role in “Doctor Who.” “Litvinenko” debuts on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Dec. 16.

