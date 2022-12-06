EPA head visits WVa city that had 10-year water advisory

The head of the federal Environmental Protection Agency is scheduled to visit a West Virginia county where some residents recently got access to clean water after years of having to boil it before drinking. EPA Administrator Michael Regan will speak with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan’s “Journey to Justice” tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities. Residents in the small majority-Black community of Keystone had to boil their water for a decade until finally getting hooked up to a new water system about a year ago. A coal company had built the original system, but left leaving no one in charge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.