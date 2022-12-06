Greece: Police officer appears in court over teen shooting

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A police officer has appeared in court in northern Greece over the shooting of a teenager who allegedly failed to pay a gas station bill, as protesters gathered outside. The 16-year-old, a member of the Roma minority, is in critical condition in a hospital. The 34-year-old police officer was suspended from duty and arrested. He is due in court again on Friday. The court appearance coincides with the anniversary of a 2008 fatal police shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in Athens that sparked Greece’s worst riots in decades. Protest marches commemorating Grigoropoulos often turn violent. Police detained six people after a march in Thessaloniki on Monday night.

