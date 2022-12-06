Israel dismantles unused Gaza crossing to extend barrier

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Bulldozers are dismantling a commercial crossing point on the eastern side of Gaza City after Israel decided to extend a security barrier at the location of the long-defunct terminal. The Karni crossing had been the largest and main import-export terminal for the Palestinian enclave. But Israel shut it down when it imposed a blockade on Gaza following the militant Hamas group’s takeover in 2007. For the next three years, Karni operated intermittently for limited deliveries of basic humanitarian needs in Gaza. Israel eventually stopped using it and shifted the work to the smaller Kerem Shalom crossing.

