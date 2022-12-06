Italian firefighters find 12th victim of Nov. 26 landslide

MILAN (AP) — After 11 days of digging, search teams recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12. The Naples prefect identified the victim as 31-year-old Maria Teresa Arcamone, whose body was found Tuesday in an area where much of the debris from the Nov. 26 landslide had accumulated. The victims also included a family of five, with three children from ages 5-15, a couple with a 3-week-old son and another young couple.

