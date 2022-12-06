Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica’s prime minister has declared a widespread state of emergency to fight a surge in gang violence. The island has one of the Caribbean’s highest murder rates. The measure announced Tuesday applies to certain communities in the capital of Kingston as well as six of Jamaica’s 14 parishes. It allows authorities to arrest people and search buildings without a warrant. The state of emergency is drawing heavy criticism from opponents and activists. They warn against a repeat of the police abuse and mass detentions that happened under previous states of emergency. Prime Minister Andrew Holness is dismissing the critics, saying his priority is to save lives.

