Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. That’s according to the panel’s chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. Thompson told reporters Tuesday that the committee has decided to issue the referrals, but he did not disclose who the targets will be or if former President Donald Trump will be among them. A committee spokesperson says members will make “decisions about specifics in the days ahead.” While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges.

