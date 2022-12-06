Outgoing election clerk in key Nevada county details threats

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The elections director in the largest county in one of the nation’s most important battleground states details the threats he and his co-workers have received since the 2020 presidential election and how he responded to protect his staff. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, who will leave his position next month, tells The Associated Press in an interview that people who believed the lies about the previous election being stolen would wait for workers to return from their lunch break and harass and threaten them as they hurried back into the office. That prompted him to secure money from the county so he could provide breakfast and lunch to his staff this year as they counted the midterm votes.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

