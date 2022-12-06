Poland leader defends World Cup player bonus amid inflation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has defended the controversial decision to pay high bonuses to the national soccer team for its World Cup performance amid high inflation and hardship in the country. Mateusz Morawieck said that the players should be rewarded for advancing from their group. It was Poland’s best result in 36 years. Morawiecki said that is worth “any money.” With a budget deficit and inflation of over 17% hitting the nation, a government spokesman previously said there would be no bonus and the money would be spent on training children and developing the soccer infrastructure. Some angered Twitter users said the taxpayers’ money could be better spent.

