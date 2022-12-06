Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer fatally shot a man who they say displayed a handgun as they were trying to arrest him. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun. He fled before officers arrived. Police say they found the man, who had a gun in his hand and appeared to be attempting a carjacking. Police say an officer fired multiple shots. The man was hit in the torso and leg and was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says the officers’ body cameras were recording during the shooting.

