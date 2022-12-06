Taliban allow high school graduation exams for Afghan girls

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan girls will be allowed to take their high school graduation exams this week even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021. That’s according to an education official and two documents from the government obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday. The decision applies to 31 out of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces where the winter school break starts in late December. The exams would take place on Wednesday though it was unclear how many teenage girls would be able to take the exam.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.