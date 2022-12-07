1 person hurt in shooting outside suburban Atlanta Walmart

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say one person was shot and injured Wednesday in a shooting near the automotive center at a Walmart store. News outlets report that investigators said two groups of people had a dispute outside the store in Cobb County and shots were fired. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, and information on the extent of the injuries was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported. Police said they detained several people for questioning but that no arrest had been made.

