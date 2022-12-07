Community seeks bodycam video in St. Paul police shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Community members are calling for the quick release of body camera video after a Minnesota officer shot and killed a man, who police say had a gun. Family members identified the man as 24-year-old Howard Johnson. He was shot by a St. Paul police officer on Monday. The St. Paul Police Department says officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun. He fled before officers arrived. Police say they found him with a gun in his hand as he appeared to be attempting a carjacking. Johnson was hit in the torso and leg and died at a hospital.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.