Ex-Border Patrol agent’s capital murder trial goes to jury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown. The case went to the jury Wednesday. Juan David Ortiz, who is 39, faces life in prison if convicted of capital murder. The women were sex workers who frequented the same street in Laredo. In a police interview, Ortiz said he had been a customer of most of them. But he also expressed disdain for sex workers. His attorney says his confession was improperly induced, and that the Navy veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

