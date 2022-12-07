Family sues over police killing of Black Michigan motorist

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Black motorist who was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop in Michigan’s second-largest city, Grand Rapids, say the officer had no reason to pull him over. Detroit lawyer Ven Johnson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a news conference Wednesday to announce the family’s federal civil rights lawsuit against the since-fired officer, Christopher Schurr, and the city of Grand Rapids that Schurr only stopped Patrick Lyoya because of the color of Congo refugee’s skin. Schurr, who is charged with second-degree murder in the April killing, fatally shot Lyoya after the two grappled on a lawn during the stop. Schurr’s lawyer has said he acted in self-defense.

