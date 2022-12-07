Indonesia releases bombmaker in Bali attacks on parole

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A bombmaker in the 2002 Bali attacks that killed 202 people has been released from an Indonesian prison on parole after serving half his 20-year sentence. Australia’s prime minister opposed his early release, calling him “abhorrent.” Umar Patek was a leading member of the al-Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah, which is blamed for the bombings at two nightclubs on Bali. Indonesian authorities say Patek was successfully reformed in prison and will help deradicalize other militants. Patek received a total of 33 months of sentence reductions, which are often given to prisoners on major holidays for good behavior. The attacks killed 202 people — mostly foreign tourists — including 88 Australians, leaving a deep scar in that country.

By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

