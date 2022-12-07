Palestinians: Israeli army kills 3 in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The early Thursday raid targeted Jenin town and its refugee camp in northern West Bank according to local media reports. The official Palestinian news agency reported that clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces. Israel has been carrying out nightly raids in the West Bank since the spring in response to a wave of Palestinian attacks. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. At least 30 Israelis have been killed in the violence.

