Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian suspect in shooting attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a Palestinian man who allegedly opened fire at them in the occupied West Bank. The army says the man was traveling in a vehicle Wednesday when he fired at a military post next to the settlement of Ofra. It says soldiers chased the vehicle and shot the suspect when he got out of the car and opened fire again. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

