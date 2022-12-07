Italy’s La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier opera house is opening its new season with the Russian opera “Boris Godunov” and Ukrainian protests the selection is a propaganda win for the Kremlin. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, in her first cultural outing since taking office, plans to attend La Scala’s gala premiere in Milan along with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Ukrainian critics of the work getting performed oppose highlighting Russian culture while President Vladimir Putin wages a war rooted in the denial of a unique Ukrainian culture. La Scala officials say chief conductor Riccardo Chailly chose the opera as the 2022-23 season-opener three years ago at the suggestion of Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov.

