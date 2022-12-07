Rower’s family says abusive coach pushed athlete to suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The family of a former University of California-San Diego rower who committed suicide in January 2021 says he was pushed too far by his coach. Coach Geoff Bond is no longer at the school and the parents of Brian Lilly Jr. filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against him. The defense team for Bond filed a motion to dismiss the case. The defense says Bond hadn’t seen Brian Lilly Jr. for the nine months prior to his death.

