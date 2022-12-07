Swiss climate activists lament election of oil lobbyist

BERLIN (AP) — Environmentalists in Switzerland have criticized the election of a top car- and oil-industry lobbyist to the country’s new government, calling it a “disaster for climate policy.” Lawmakers on Wednesdays picked Albert Roesti of the nationalist Swiss People’s Party as one of two new members of the Cabinet, or Federal Council. The election was necessary following the retirement of two members in the seven-seat government. Roesti served until recently as president of Switzerland’s fuel importers’ association, Swissoil. He remains president of Auto Schweiz, the country’s car importers’ association. As part of his lobbying work, Roesti successfully campaigned against a bill designed to reduce the Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

