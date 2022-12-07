Warnock win makes it official: Georgia is a ’24 battleground

ATLANTA (AP) — Fresh off Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff victory, Georgia Democrats are embracing — and Republicans are reluctantly accepting — the state’s transition from GOP stronghold to premier battleground as the political calendar turns to the 2024 presidential cycle. Democrats and Republicans alike are parsing their headliner victories and defeats after an extended midterm campaign season that ended with Tuesday’s runoff election. Warnock’s win comes a month after Gov. Brian Kemp led the GOP’s general election sweep of the statewide constitutional offices. Looking ahead to 2024, Democrats are eyeing Georgia as an early voting state in the presidential primary, and Atlanta is a finalist for the Democratic National Convention.

By BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY Associated Press

