California girl licensed to own unicorn — if she finds one

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities have given a little girl a license to own a unicorn — if she can find one. Animal Care and Control Department officials said this week that they granted the unusual permit to Madeline, whose last name was redacted. It comes with conditions, however. Madeline is asked to follow strict guidelines such as providing the mythical beast ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows. Its horn must also be polished monthly with a soft cloth. The girl wrote the department in November asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard. In responding, the agency also mailed her a plush white unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.