Officer injured in shooting amid tension in northern Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police say armed men fired guns from a vehicle, injuring one officer. A statement Friday said a police officer was “slightly wounded” and a police car was damaged. The injured officer was taken at the hospital and police are investigating the case. Police have increased their presence to help with rising tensions in northern areas dominated by the ethnic Serb minority. The area includes four ethnic Serb-dominated communes in the north where a snap election will be held Dec. 18. Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those communes, raising fears of the long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province, Kosovo. It’s not clear if voting will be held as normal.

