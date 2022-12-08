US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday conceded that a 1929 law criminalizing entrance to the U.S. after deportation was motivated by racism but said subsequent revisions made it constitutional. The comments came as the department urged an appellate court to overturn a Nevada judge’s landmark decision striking down the law. In an August 2021 order, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed an illegal reentry charge against a Mexican immigrant on the grounds that the law known as Section 1326 violated his constitutional rights and is discriminatory against Latinos. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, heard arguments Thursday. There’s no deadline for a ruling.

