US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the U.S. is sending an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of ammunition and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its ongoing war with Russia. The total amount is smaller than most of the recent packages of aid, and comes as many military officials and experts predict a reduction in attacks during the winter. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia appears to be slowing its military activities to regroup and launch a new offensive when the weather warms. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid package prior to its public release, which is expected Friday.

By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

