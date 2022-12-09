67 journalists, media workers killed on the job this year

BRUSSELS (AP) — A new report says the war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed in 2022 over the previous year. The International Federation of Journalists says 67 journalists and media staff have been killed around the world so far in 2022, up from 47 last year. The Brussels-based group also tallied 375 journalists currently imprisoned for their work, notably in China, Myanmar and Turkey. The group called on governments to take more concrete action to protect journalists and free journalism. More media workers were killed covering the war in Ukraine than in any other country this year.

