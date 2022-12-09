9 miners killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion; 2 rescued

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Nine miners have died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province and rescue workers are still searching for one missing miner after rescuing two others. The blast, caused by noxious gases including methane, occurred on Friday in a mine in Sawahlunto district owned by a private company while the 12 miners were entering the pit. Rescuers were using blowers and exhaust fans to remove air from the mine to make it safe to enter the area. Videos distributed by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers carrying victims out on stretchers and giving them oxygen from tanks. Other footage showed yellow body bags being carried out from the pit.

