Ex-Fox liberal guest charged with exploiting her mom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former liberal guest on Fox News is facing charges that she stole more than $200,000 from her mother and forced the woman into a nursing home against her will. Miami prosecutors say Cathy Areu falsified documents to take control of her mother’s home, stole from her savings and reverse mortgage and ran up credit card debt in her name. They say she twice forced the 88-year-old woman into a nursing home, once dragging her from her home. The mother was released after doctors found her competent. The 51-year-old Areu is charged with kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly and other charges. She’s being held without bail. It is unknown if she has an attorney.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.