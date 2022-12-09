EXPLAINER: What Sinema’s switch means for the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is becoming an Independent and leaving the Democratic Party. It won’t change the balance of power in the Senate, but it could affect her own political fortunes. Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans, so the Democrats will still hold the majority next year. And she is expected to continue casting most of her votes with Democrats, while separating herself on certain issues. Back home, however, Democrats in Arizona are likely to nominate a new candidate in 2024, and that could leave her in a three-way battle for reelection — if she decides to run again.

