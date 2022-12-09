Fire out at Iowa plant where explosion injured several

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that tore through an asphalt shingle recycling plant at Marengo in east-central Iowa. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says firefighters worked until 4 a.m. Friday to extinguish the fire. The fire broke out following an explosion at the C6-Zero plant shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. C6-Zero recycles used asphalt shingles into biofuel. Gray says five people were taken by ambulances to a hospital in Iowa City and others were driven to hospitals in private vehicles. He did not have an exact count of the number of people injured and did not answer questions about what caused the explosion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.