NYC mayor’s $300 fine for rat infestation is dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has beaten the rat rap. Days after Mayor Eric Adams appeared remotely at a city administrative hearing to contest a $300 fine for a rat infestation at a townhouse he owns, the fine was dismissed. Adams said Tuesday that he had spent thousands of dollars on rat mitigation efforts. The hearing officer was satisfied, and the fine was dismissed on Thursday. Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, says the process worked as it was supposed to. Levy says Adams hopes all New Yorkers will join him in “the wholesale slaughter of rats across our city.”

