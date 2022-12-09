Police move on suspected influence peddling at EU assembly

BRUSSELS (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Belgium say police launched 16 raids across Brussels as part of a probe into corruption and money laundering involving the European Parliament and an unidentified Gulf country. The prosecutors’ office said in a statement that four people were detained for questioning, one of them a former EU lawmaker. The statement says investigators recovered around 600,000 euros in cash, and seized computer equipment and mobile telephones during Friday’s raids. Prosecutors say the raids targeted assistants of EU lawmakers and that Belgium’s federal judicial police suspect the unidentified Gulf country of trying “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.” The parliament’s press service says the assembly is cooperating with Belgian police.

